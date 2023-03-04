Saif Ali Khan to take legal action against paps for entering his home

Mumbai: One of the adorable couples of B-Town, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are always chased by paps as the fans love to watch every moment of them. The couple on Friday attended the birthday party of Malaika and Amrita Arora’s mother. After coming back from the party, Saif got angry at the paps who followed the couple to their building. Video of the same went crazy viral on social media yesterday.

It is now reported that Saif will file a case and legal action will be taken against the paps who violated the couple’s privacy.

According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, the security guard has been sacked after the incident happened and legal action will be taken against the paps for endangering the safety of the couple and their children.

During one such previous incidents, Said had shared with the newsportal, “I get that it’s their job. But they can’t stalk our home. Even the neighbours don’t like it. I hope they don’t come back.”

“We had an understanding with the photographers. They could click him at the airport and other public places. But not outside his house and school. But now they were back at our home. I needed to remind them again of what was agreed on,” Bollywood Hungama further quoted Saif Ali Khan when he was asked about the home invasion that happened the last time.

The video is doing rounds on social media in which Saif Ali Khan is seen saying paps who chased him and his wife,” “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom me aa jaiye (Do one thing, follow us to our bedroom).” Saif Ali Khan usually poses for paps but this time he got irritated for a reason. As many as twenty photographers leapt over the compound wall of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home, after thereby not only violating the couple’s privacy but also endangering the safety of their children.

After Saif got irked, we see one of the photographers who chased the couple in the video then said, “Saif sir, hum aapse pyaar karte hai (Saif sir, we love you),” to which Saif replied, “Hum bhi aapse pyaar karte hai (We too love you).”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in ‘Adipurush’ in which he will play the role of Raavan while as will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X.

