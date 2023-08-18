Saif Ali Khan’s net worth: Pataudi palace, film fee, cars, & more

Mumbai: In the world of Bollywood‘s silver screen, where stars come and go, Saif Ali Khan stands out as a steadfast gem who has illuminated the industry for nearly three decades. Despite his brilliance, he is frequently underappreciated. This article delves into his versatile acting, enduring fitness, and the enthralling saga of his personal life, as well as the treasures he holds, both on and off the screen.

Saif Ali Khan’s acting ability has defied the passage of time. His ability to seamlessly transition between roles keeps him showered with good scripts and large movie budgets. With each performance, he leaves an indelible imprint on his audience’s hearts.

A sneek into Personal Life

Saif’s life is a colourful canvas in his personal sphere. Since his marriage to the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan on October 16, 2012, he has been blessed with two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. A previous marriage to the legendary Amrita Singh revealed two more gems, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Despite the ups and downs, Saif’s bond with Amrita, Sara, and Ibrahim remains strong. Their family tapestry includes Kareena, Taimur, and Jehangir, resulting in a lovely blend of relationships.

Net worth

Saif Ali Khan’s net worth is a constellation in Bollywood’s firmament. His dedication to each role makes him a fan favourite. His net worth has risen to approximately Rs. 1,180 crore as a result of decades of hard work and determination, a testament to his indomitable spirit.

Properties of Opulence

Saif Ali Khan’s love affair with opulence goes beyond the screen. He owns several valuable properties in Mumbai’s landscape. A luxurious flat in Fortune Heights, valued at approximately Rs. 4.2 crore, bears witness to his opulence. In addition, he has a sprawling house that he rents out to others so they can experience luxury. Not to be outdone, he owns a Rs. 6 crore Mumbai bungalow.

A Swiss Retreat

Saif’s love of foreign places leads him to the enchanting Swiss town of Gstaad. Here, he has purchased a chalet worth an incredible Rs. 33 crore. This snowy haven is frequently visited by Saif, Kareena, Taimur, and Jehangir for family retreats.

Heritage of Royalty

Saif Ali Khan’s cherished ancestral home is the Pataudi Palace, which is located in the Indian state of Haryana. This residence, which was previously owned by Nawab Iftikar Khan and later by Mansoor Ali Khan, now belongs to Saif. It spans 10 acres and has 150 rooms, seven bedrooms, and an opulent history. Pataudi Palace, now known as ‘Ibrahim Kothi,’ is worth an incredible Rs. 800 crore.

A Garage of Dreams

Aside from his acting abilities, Saif is a car enthusiast. His collection glistens with opulence, including the Ford Mustang GT (Rs. 74 lakhs to Rs. 76 lakhs), Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.39 crores to 4.17 crores), Land Rover Defender (Rs. 93 lakhs), Lexus 470 (Rs. 35 lakhs to Rs. 38 lakhs), BMW 7 Series (Rs. 1.70 crores), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs. 1.71 crores to 1.80 crores), and Audi R8 (Rs. 2.72 crores).

Remuneration for movies

Saif’s cinematic brilliance is matched by his earning potential. His fees, which range from Rs. 10 to 15 crore per film, reflect his abilities. He demanded Rs. 12 crore for his role as ‘Ravaana’ in Adipurush. Endorsements and OTT ventures supplement his annual earnings, which range between Rs. 28 and 30 crore.

Saif Ali Khan’s journey exemplifies the triumph of talent, dedication, and embracing life’s many hues.

Saif’s story continues to enchant, inspire, and leave an indelible mark on the heart of the Hindi film industry, from his versatile roles on screen to the extravagance of his personal domain.