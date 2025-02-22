Saif, Kareena attend first family wedding after stabbing incident

Mumbai: B-town’s most loved couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, attended their first family wedding together since the infamous stabbing incident.

On Friday, the couple made a stylish appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s grand wedding in Mumbai. In a video that has surfaced online, Saif and Bebo can be seen happily posing together for the shutterbugs. While Kareena looked stunning in an orange-colored saree, Saif complimented her in a black Pathani suit. The duo could be seen flaunting radiant smiles as they struck candid poses for the photographers.

To note, Saif Ali Khan, who had skipped family events, including the Roka ceremony, made his appearance today at the wedding.

Last month, the ‘Omkara’ actor was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son’s room. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own and was accompanied by his son Taimur. As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home and attacked their housekeeper and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance following the attack at a Netflix event in Juhu, Mumbai, where he attended the trailer launch of his upcoming project, “Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.”

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain, son of Reema Jain, will tie the knot with Alekha Advani on February 21 in a grand and star-studded ceremony. Among others who attended the wedding were Karisma Kapoor, Usha Kakade, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Randhir Kapoor and Babita also arrived in style, along with Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. Several videos have been shared online, and one of them shows Neetu posing with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara for the shutterbugs. The Kapoor family made heads turn with their fabulous sartorial choices.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September last year with a romantic seaside proposal. The couple made their relationship public in November 2023 when Aadar shared a photo of them together on social media.