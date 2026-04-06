Saifabad Police counsel 62 motorists caught using phones while driving

The police officers stressed that mobile phone use behind the wheel significantly raises the risk of fatal accidents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 8:24 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Saifabad Traffic Police booked 62 motorists for using mobile phones while driving during a special enforcement drive at Telangana Talli Junction in Hyderabad on Monday, April 6.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Traffic) Avinash Kumar and Additional DCP Ramulu, personally counselled the violators at the spot, warning them of the dangers of distracted driving. 

The officers stressed that mobile phone use behind the wheel significantly raises the risk of fatal accidents and advised motorists to pull over safely before attending to any call.

Subhan Bakery

The Saifabad Traffic Police said such drives would continue regularly across the city.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2026 8:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button