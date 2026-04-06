Saifabad Police counsel 62 motorists caught using phones while driving

Hyderabad: The Saifabad Traffic Police booked 62 motorists for using mobile phones while driving during a special enforcement drive at Telangana Talli Junction in Hyderabad on Monday, April 6.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Traffic) Avinash Kumar and Additional DCP Ramulu, personally counselled the violators at the spot, warning them of the dangers of distracted driving.

Also Read 30 booked for using mobile phones while driving: Hyderabad police

The officers stressed that mobile phone use behind the wheel significantly raises the risk of fatal accidents and advised motorists to pull over safely before attending to any call.

The Saifabad Traffic Police said such drives would continue regularly across the city.