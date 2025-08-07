Mumbai: Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda might be enjoying the perks of overnight stardom now, but their debut film Saiyaara wasn’t exactly a goldmine when it came to their paycheques.

The Mohit Suri romantic drama, which released on July 18, has turned into a massive success story both critically and commercially with the film recently crossing a staggering Rs 500 crore gross worldwide.

Naturally, all eyes are now on the breakout stars Ahaan aka Krish Kapoor and Aneet aka Vaani, with fans curious to know how much they earned for a film that made them household names.

Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday’s remunerations

While earlier reports had suggested that both actors were paid over Rs 1 crore for their roles, a new report by India Today reveals otherwise.

According to the latest update, both Ahaan and Aneet were reportedly paid in the range of Rs 15–20 lakh for their debut roles. A senior production executive was quoted saying, “For a launchpad film under a major banner, this kind of fee is standard. But after the film’s box office explosion, there’s no doubt they’ll command significantly higher fees going forward.”

And that’s exactly what seems to be happening already. Industry insiders have confirmed that early talks are underway for their next projects, with remuneration figures now being floated in the Rs 35–50 lakh range.

With Saiyaara continuing its victorious run in theatres and the lead pair gaining massive popularity, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are officially Bollywood’s new hot property and their fee charts are only going up from here.