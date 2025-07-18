Mumbai: Saiyaara is finally here, and fans can’t stop raving about it! Starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic musical drama hit theatres on Friday, July 18, and early reactions suggest it’s nothing short of a blockbuster in the making.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being hailed for its fresh chemistry, soulful music, and a new-age love story. With the buzz reaching sky-high levels, one question on everyone’s mind is how much did YRF pay the lead stars for their debut?

Saiyaara Cast Fees

The film marks the grand launch of both Ahaan Panday, who comes from a film background, and Aneet Padda, a fresh face in Bollywood. While official figures haven’t been disclosed, industry insiders suggest that the standard fee for newcomers in a YRF-backed debut usually falls in the range of Rs 3 to 5 crores.

Given that Ahaan is the male lead and comes from a known family, he is believed to have earned slightly more than Aneet.

Mohit Suri’s remuneration

As for director Mohit Suri, who previously gave us hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, his fee too has been kept under wraps by Yash Raj Films. However, based on past reports, Suri is known to charge anywhere between Rs 6 to 8 crores per film, depending on the scale and expectations.

Saiyaara’s Box Office Hype

With such high production value, a strong emotional storyline, and a massive push from YRF, Saiyaara is now being compared to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in terms of debut impact. Fans and trade experts are eagerly waiting to see if the film lives up to its hype and how much it manages to collect on Day 1.