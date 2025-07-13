Saiyami Kher becomes first Indian actor to do 2 Ironman 70.3s

Saiyami trained hard for six months, doing 10 sessions a week—including swimming, cycling, running, and general strength

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th July 2025 2:46 pm IST
Saiyami Kher
Actress Saiyami Kher (Instagram(

Mumbai: Actress and sports enthusiast Saiyami Kher has made history by becoming the first Indian actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in one year. Her second race took place on July 6, 2025, in Jönköping, Sweden, during the European Championship—a race known for its icy waters, steep hills, and strong winds.

What is Ironman 70.3?

The Ironman 70.3, or Half Ironman, is one of the world’s toughest endurance races. It includes:

  • 1.9 km swim
  • 90 km cycling
  • 21.1 km running
    All completed in one day.

Saiyami first took on this challenge in September 2024 in Berlin, and her second attempt was even more impressive. She finished the race 32 minutes faster, showcasing her growth and determination.

Fighting Through Every Challenge

Saiyami opened up about the mental and physical hurdles she faced, especially racing during her period, cold water conditions, and overwhelming terrain. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s about beating my own doubts,” she shared on Instagram.

She added, “Discipline beats excuses. There’s quiet pride in doing what once felt impossible.”

Training and Motivation

Saiyami trained hard for six months, doing 10 sessions a week—including swimming, cycling, running, and general strength. She says the race is “a celebration of all the silent hard work.”

On the acting front, she’s set to return in ‘Special Ops Season 2’ and will also make her Malayalam debut.

