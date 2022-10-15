‘Sajid Khan will kill himself,’ says Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: ‘Queen of Controversies’ Rakhi Sawant, who is known for speaking her mind out on various issues, recently came in support of Sajid Khan, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. For the unversed, Sajid has been facing a lot of backlash for the allegations made against him in 2018 during the #MeeToo movement.

In one of her recent chat with paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant said that even if the world is against Sajid khan, she will support him. The actress even said that “talli dono hath se bajti hai”. She continued supporting him by stating “we need to have humanity” and that his crime wasn’t proven.

“Puri duniya ek tarak ho jaye, phir bhi main akele Sajid Khan ko support isiliye karungi, ki abhi tak unka gunaah jo hai who chaar saal se sabit hua nahi hai. 4 saal ka unka career tabaah hogaya hai, koi film unhone kari nahi hai. He was in a depression,” said Rakhi. A video of Rakhi has been shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. Watch it below.

Ever since Sajid made his entry in Bigg Boss 16, women who were a victim of his alleged abuse are speaking up for themselves, demanding his ouster from the show. Madana Karimi, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, took to her Instagram story to tell her fans that she is quitting Bollywood as the filmmaker does not deserve another chance. Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra, also broke their silence related to the same on their social media.

Earlier reports stated that Colors has decided to oust Sajid while Salman Khan continued to fight as he has a good bond with his sister Farah Khan. The report by Times Of India on October 13 claimed that Sajid will have to make his exit from the reality show within a week. However, a reports by “Koimoi.com” stated that these are just rumours.