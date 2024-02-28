Sajid Nadiadwala hints at a major collaboration with Rajinikanth

His production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to X and shared a picture of the ‘Robot’ megastar with Sajid

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 10:50 am IST
Sajid Nadiadwala hints at a major collaboration with Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala (Twitter)

Mumbai: Director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dropped hints at a major collaboration with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together,” Sajid Nadiadwala said.

His production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to X and shared a picture of the ‘Robot’ megastar with Sajid.

MS Education Academy

In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in white kurta while Sajid can be seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who was recently seen in ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

He has ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th February 2024 10:50 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button