Sakshi TV anchor, YSRCP leader booked over Telangana CM remarks

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazar police have registered a criminal case against YSR Congress Party spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav, Sakshi TV anchor Kommineni Srinivas Rao (KSR), and others for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a televised debate.

According to the first information report (FIR), the case was registered on July 10 following a complaint lodged by advocate Kailash Sajjan, a resident of Osmangunj, Hyderabad.

Sajjan alleged that he watched the video on a Facebook page in which Nagarjuna Yadav questioned the chief minister’s knowledge of government terminology and compared him with delivery workers.

“Bharatdeshamlo atyantha darunamaina sangatanallo aa delivery boy mukhyamantri ayyadu tappa” (A delivery boy has become the chief minister; it is the worst circumstance in India)

Anchor KSR did not intervene, states the complaint.

Sajjan contended that the statements were false, defamatory and intended to lower the dignity of the constitutionally elected Chief Minister, hurt the sentiments of the people of Telangana, and create ill-will among sections of society.

Based on the complaint, Begum Bazar police station registered under Sections 192 (wantonly or malignantly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 352 (intentional insults designed to provoke a breach of public peace), 353(1) (making, publishing, or circulating of false information, rumors, or reports) and 353(2) (publishing or circulating rumors with the intent to promote hatred or enmity between different religious, racial, or caste groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation has been taken up.