Salaar creates box office storm in Hyderabad, ticket price is Rs..

Hyderabad: Get ready for the biggest cinematic showdown in India as two most-awaited movies, Dunki and Salaar Part:1 – Ceasfire, are gearing up for a release on December 21 and 22, 2023, respectively. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and Prabhas in Salaar, fans are eagerly awaiting to see which film will emerge victorious at the box office.

In a surprising turn of events, advance booking updates suggest that Salaar is poised to break all box office records. The pre-bookings for Salaar opened in the Nizam region yesterday, both online and offline, and the response has been overwhelming.

Almost all theatres are reporting houseful shows, causing popular platforms like Book My Show and Paytm to experience crashes due to the massive rush of fans trying to secure their tickets.

Salaar Prices Hiked In Telangana

Adding to the excitement, the Telangana government has granted special permissions for early screenings of Salaar, with shows approved as early as 1 am. Additionally, the government has allowed the filmmakers to increase ticket prices.

As per the official press release, “The government, after careful examination of the matter, hereby permits to allow the 6th show at 4 am on 22.12.2023 in Telangana state for ‘Salaar’ movie and also a hike of rates by Rs 65 and Rs 100 for single screens and multiplexes, respectively.”

Ticket Prices In Hyderabad

According to Book My Show, ticket prices in most theatres in Hyderabad range between Rs 400 to 500. Bookings at PVR are yet to be opened. Reports suggest that Salaar has already raked in more than Rs 3 crores through advance bookings for day 1.

All eyes are now on how Salaar will create a box office storm this week, setting the stage for an epic clash between two of the most anticipated movies of 2023.