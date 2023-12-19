Salaar movie tickets available only at 2 theatres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the highly awaited release of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire draws near on December 22, excitement has soared, reaching a fever pitch among fans. Advance bookings are underway across India except Nizam region (Hyderabad). Fans here are waiting with bated breath to book their tickets.

In the latest update, ticket bookings for Salaar have commenced in Hyderabad but only at two theatres in city —Sandhya 70MM in RTC Crossroads and Vishwanath 70MM in Kukatpally. The commencement of ticket sales at the counters began today, December 19.

The celebrations for #SalaarCeaseFire begin early in Hyderabad 💥



Ticket sales at the counter for Sandhya 70MM start today at 4:59 PM and for Vishwanath 70MM at 5:22 PM today!#SalaarNizamBookings opens online very soon.#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial… pic.twitter.com/yKyL9mtUFz — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 19, 2023

Also Read Salaar ticket prices in Hyderabad to be costliest in India?

Notably, the tickets are currently available exclusively offline, with fans required to make their purchases directly from the respective theatre’s box office.

Hundreds of enthusiastic fans are thronging to these venues already to grab their tickets, a testament to the fervour surrounding Salaar’s release. Images and videos are surfacing on Twitter.

King of nizam #Prabhas 🔥🥵

Queue line at RTC cross roads Sandhya 70MM theatre for #Salaar 💥💥🔥 🔥🔥🔥#SalaarNizamBookings pic.twitter.com/mlHph01QUZ — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) December 19, 2023

Despite being a working day and a few minutes before the announcement of ticket sales at the counter for #Salaar at 5PM, look at the queue🥵🙏🔥🔥🔥#Prabhas #SalaarNizamBookings pic.twitter.com/jTtnZc2EqW — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) December 19, 2023

While offline bookings have taken centre stage, anticipation continues to build as fans await the opening of online bookings on Book My Show. The question on everyone’s mind: Is a box office storm on the horizon? Only time will tell as Salaar inches closer to its highly anticipated release date.