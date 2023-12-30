Salaar Netflix release date changed, check new one!

Mumbai: Prabhas’ Salaar is performing well at box office and has minted around Rs 500 crores now. The movie is an epic action drama and it has managed to drag the audience to the theaters. Makers of the film are also expecting a huge growth during the weekdays and it is predicted that audiences might throng the theaters in huge numbers this weekend too.

As the film is making waves, we have a good piece of news for those who want to watch it from home. Yes, there are rumours that ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ will soon be available on OTT platform Netflix.

Earlier, it was said that the movie might arrive on OTT in second week of February. But latest reports suggest that Salaar will stream on the OTT platform from 12th of January given the Sankranti festive week.

As the movies generally get released after a long gap from theatrical release, Salaar is set to create a new record. The Salaar’s OTT release just four weeks after its theatrical run is a kind of treat from the makers to the fans.

It is also reported that Netflix is willing to pay extra for a faster OTT release. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.It stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumar and Shruti Haasan among others. It was released in theaters on 22nd of December.