Salaar: Prabhas Gifts Rs 10K to each team member!

Hyderabad: The South Indian film industry witnessed yet another captivating week, with a flurry of exciting developments. While the much-anticipated release of Adipurush on June 16 dominated headlines, it was actor Prabhas’ heartfelt gesture towards his Saalar crew that truly stole the spotlight and captured everyone’s attention.

Prabhas who is known for his kind gestures recently went above and beyond again to show his appreciation for the cast and crew of his upcoming movie Salaar.

Prabhas, a man with a golden heart!

According to the latest reports, the Bahubali actor has sent a token of gift to every member of the team by transferring Rs 10,000 to their accounts as a gesture of cordiality. This act of his is being appreciated by his fans and netizens are now terming the Adipurush actor with various tags such as ‘an epitome of kindness’, and ‘true hero’ among other things.

When the Adipurush actor fulfilled the last wish of his fan

Apart from winning our hearts with his character, the actor also makes sure to go the extra mile for his fans. In a recent viral video, the actor was seen meeting one of his fans named Ranjit whose last wish was to meet the Saoho actor.

Despite his hectic schedule, he took some time off, went out to meet his fan, and even invited him to his house.

Not just that, the Rebel actor also gifted him a Bahubali sword which was personally signed by him. Prabhas even assured to invite Ranjit on the sets of Salaar after his health gets better but he, unfortunately, passed away after meeting his favorite star.

Speaking about his projects, apart from Adipurush and Salaar, Prabhas will also play an important role in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming science-fiction drama, Project K which also has Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the pivotal roles.