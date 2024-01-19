Salaar star Prabhas is arriving at your homes today!

Mumbai: Fans are buzzing with excitement as superstar Prabhas is arriving on OTT today with his latest movie! The highly anticipated blockbuster film, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is set to release on Netflix on January 20, 2024.

The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in theaters in December 2023 and has been a huge success. The announcement of the OTT release date has created a buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie on Netflix in the comfort of their homes.

Kaateramma koduku ippudu Netflix ki vacchesthunnadu. Ya ya ya YA! 🤩#Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/HWQ12lbUxI — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 19, 2024

Salaar will be available for streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi version is not yet announced, so stay tuned!

The movie is set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar and follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha Raja Mannar (Prithviraj). The movie also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, and Tinnu Anand in important roles.