Salar Jung Museum to host permanent display of works by German photographers

Hyderabad: The Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad will be hosting a permanent display of 100-odd photographs clicked by Hans Winterberg and Thomas Luttge in their gallery.



The pictures were congregated from Hyderabad, over a period of 47 years. They portray a transformation of the city over many years from the past.



The announcement was made during the launch event of the book Golconda-Hyderabad, which is a photographic essay on the city, at the Museum.



The photographer, Thomas Luttge who was denied an Indian visa and could not make it to the event sent a message which read, “I wanted to visit and make some new discoveries. During my first visit I did not know much about Hyderabad. Hopefully, I will be able to visit sometime soon.”

Also Read Hyderabad: Two men die by suicide in separate incidents

Editor of the Photo document, Heiko Sievers, shared how they travelled through a trove of negatives in Munich to put together the book.



Heiko stated that the edition process consumed two years of time, adding that Hans Winterberg, who passed away in 2014, would be happy with the display.