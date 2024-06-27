Salary cut for another big Telugu actor after Prabhas

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Varun Tej, has faced several hurdles recently as some of his movies did not perform well at the box office. Despite these setbacks, his upcoming film “Matka” has generated significant interest. However, the film faced delays and was on hold for a considerable period.

After being on hold for a long time, the production of “Matka” has finally resumed. This delay had initially raised concerns among fans and industry insiders about the future of the project. The film’s shooting is currently underway at the renowned Ramoji Film City, where a song featuring Varun Tej and Nora Fatehi is being filmed.

Adjustments in Remuneration

Varun Tej was initially demanding Rs 12 crores for his role in Matka. However, understanding the constraints posed by the film’s massive budget, he decided to slash his remuneration. This gesture reflects his commitment to the project and his willingness to support the production. Varun Tej will now be taking home around Rs 6 crores for his work in Matka.

It is also said that even Prabhas has reduced his fee to Rs. 80 crore from Rs. 150 crore for Kalki 2898AD.

Production and Budget

Matka is a period drama with a substantial budget. The final budget for the film is expected to be Rs 50 crores. This sizable investment underscores the producers’ confidence in the project and its potential impact. The film is being jointly produced by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments, adding to its production value and scale.

The film features a talented cast and crew. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady, bringing her charm and acting prowess to the screen. GV Prakash Kumar, known for his exceptional music and background scores, is composing for “Matka.” The film is directed by Karuna Kumar, who gained fame with the critically acclaimed “Palasa.”