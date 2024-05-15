Salary of Prabhas for next movie falls to ZERO, know why

Hyderabad: In the world of cinema, remuneration often reflects the stardom and demand of an actor. However, there are instances where remunerations take a backseat due to personal relationships and passion for films. One such example is the renowned Tollywood star Prabhas and his involvement in the upcoming film ‘Kannappa’.

Prabhas Remuneration for Kannappa

Prabhas, a pan-India star known for his work in blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’, has decided not to charge any remuneration for his role in ‘Kannappa’. Yes, you read that right! He is charging ZERO for the next.

This is because of his close bond with the film’s producer, Mohan Babu, and is a testament to the respect and affection he holds for him. The two share a strong relationship, having worked together previously, and this gesture showcases Prabhas’s golden heart and his commitment to the art.

Recently Vishnu Manchu shared a poster revealing Prabhas has officially joined the sets of Kannappa.

A Star-Studded Cast and Crew

‘Kannappa’ is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and is produced under the banners of ‘AVA Entertainments’ and ’24 Frames Factory’ by Manchu Vishnu. The film boasts a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal, alongside Prabhas. Interestingly, while other stars like Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are also reportedly not taking any remuneration for their roles, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is said to be receiving his regular fee.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is currently occupied with Kalki 2898 AD as he gears up for multiple projects such as The Rajasaab and Spirit. Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi thriller, has managed to assemble Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone on its cast list – making it one of the most awaited films this year.