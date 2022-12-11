Salesforce workers brace for fresh round of layoffs

Back in November, the company laid off hundreds of employees, as Big Tech firms navigate through an economic slowdown.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 11th December 2022 9:54 pm IST
Salesforce workers brace for fresh round of layoffs

San Francisco: Salesforce, an enterprise software company, is reportedly preparing for another round of layoffs amid leadership changes, increased pressure to meet sales targets, and the influence of activist investors.

An employee said that “people are afraid it (layoffs) could come at any point”, reports Business Insider.

A person familiar with the matter said that the firm has pushed for cost-cutting measures since first approaching the company this summer, according to the report.

Back in November, the company laid off hundreds of employees, as Big Tech firms navigate through an economic slowdown.

Also Read
FTX CEO secretly gave $27 mn to crypto news site The Block, its CEO

Protocol first reported that Salesforce was preparing for a major round of layoffs that could affect as many as 2,500 employees.

The company, however, told media publications that the job cuts affected “less than a thousand” employees.

The company had 73,541 people on its payroll earlier this year.

Earlier this month, the company announced that Bret Taylor will step down as Vice Chair and Co-CEO, effective January 31, 2023.

Marc Benioff will be the new Chair and CEO of the company.

“I am grateful for six fantastic years at Salesforce. After a lot of reflection, I’ve decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots,” Taylor said in a statement.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button