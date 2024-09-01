Salim-Javed attend special screening of ‘Sholay’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: Veteran writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who were the masterminds behind ‘Sholay’, came together for a special screening of the iconic film in Mumbai on Saturday.

The screening at Regal Cinema was also attended by Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur, and more.

Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) organised the screening of the nearly 50-year-old vintage 70 mm cinemascope print of the iconic blockbuster Sholay (1975).

‘Sholay’ revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

The special screening comes a few days after the legendary writer jodi opened up about their historic partnership in Prime Video’s docuseries ‘Angry Young Men’.

It features interviews with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more.

Directed by Namrata Rao, the three-part documentary is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby.