Salim Khan reveals why his family has always avoided beef

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is part of one of the most admired families in the industry. The Khan family, led by veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, is known for their deep-rooted bonding and warm celebrations. Whether it is Eid, Diwali, or Ganesh Chaturthi, the Khans celebrate every festival with equal joy. Salman, along with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sister Alvira, and adopted sister Arpita, often comes together with their parents Salim and Salma Khan, as well as Helen, making it a truly united household.

Salim Khan’s Revelation on Beef

In a recent interview during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Salim Khan made a candid revelation about his family’s food habits. He said that despite being Muslims, they have never consumed beef. “From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Prophet Mohammed has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and that cows should not be killed. Beef is forbidden,” he explained.

He further shared that Prophet Mohammed adopted good practices from every religion, such as eating halal meat, similar to the Jewish kosher tradition. Salim also emphasized that every religion believes in a Supreme Power and carries values worth respecting.

Salim Khan recalled how Hindu customs were a natural part of his upbringing in Indore, long before his marriage to Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak). He highlighted how their family seamlessly blends cultures, celebrating both Hindu and Muslim rituals with respect and devotion.