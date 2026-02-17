Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter and Bollywood legend Salim Khan, who is also the father of superstar Salman Khan, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, triggering concern among fans and members of the film fraternity. Salim was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he developed breathing problems.

Hours after his hospitalisation, latest reports suggest that the 90-year-old writer’s condition is “serious”. “Salim saab’s condition is serious. We are all concerned and hoping he would get back home the soonest,” a close family friend was quoted as saying in Bollywood Hungama.

Blood clot diagnosed, vital parameters stable

According to the latest update by Filmigyan, it has now been confirmed that Salim Khan has been diagnosed with a blood clot. Sources revealed that he began feeling uneasy at home, following which Salman Khan and other family members acted swiftly and rushed him to Lilavati Hospital for immediate medical attention. Doctors are said to be closely monitoring his condition. While the situation has understandably caused concern within the family, his vital parameters are reportedly stable. The medical team is continuing treatment and assessing the next course of action.

Salman Khan has reportedly put all his professional commitments on hold to remain by his father’s side during this critical time.

However, it must be noted that neither the hospital authorities nor the Khan family have released any official medical statement regarding Salim Khan’s health condition so far. In the absence of a formal update, fans have been flooding social media with messages of prayers and support for the veteran writer’s speedy recovery.

Salman Khan spotted at hospital

On Tuesday, Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital soon after the news of his father’s admission surfaced. Later in the day, other members of the Khan family, including Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, were also seen visiting the hospital.

Salim Khan’s journey in Bollywood

Salim Khan is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Hindi cinema. He began his career in the late 1950s as a junior artist and stuntman before turning to writing. His fortunes changed when he teamed up with Javed Akhtar to form the iconic screenwriting duo Salim–Javed. Together, they revolutionised Bollywood in the 1970s with strong storytelling and powerful dialogues, introducing the “angry young man” archetype to Indian cinema.

The duo delivered several timeless classics such as Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), Trishul (1978) and Don (1978). Salim Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema remains unparalleled, with his work shaping generations of filmmakers and actors.

As the industry and fans await an official update, prayers continue to pour in for the speedy recovery of the legendary writer.