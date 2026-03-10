Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is reportedly recovering well after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital earlier this month. The 90-year-old writer was hospitalised after doctors detected a minor brain haemorrhage and a blood clot.

According to reports, Salim Khan’s health has improved steadily and he may be discharged from the hospital within the next three to four days if his recovery continues at the same pace.

Salim Khan recovering after treatment

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, after experiencing a minor brain haemorrhage. Doctors also detected a brain clot and placed him under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who has been involved in his treatment, earlier informed the media that the condition was not severe. He explained that a diagnostic procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed to evaluate the blood vessels in the brain.

Doctors confirmed that no major surgery was required. Salim Khan was placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure, considering his age and the need for careful monitoring. Over the following days, his condition gradually improved.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani recently shared that the brain clot has been treated successfully and that Salim Khan is now feeling much better. If his health remains stable, doctors are expected to discharge him within the next few days.

Family relieved as his health improves

The positive update has brought relief to the Khan family. Salman Khan and other family members have been regularly visiting him at the hospital during his treatment.

Close friends from the film industry also visited the veteran writer, including actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Veteran lyricist and filmmaker Javed Akhtar, who worked with Salim Khan in the iconic writer duo Salim Javed, also shared an update on his health. He said that Salim Khan is now able to sit and talk, which shows that he is recovering steadily.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Khan family has requested privacy regarding his health. They have reportedly asked hospital authorities not to share further medical updates with the media.

Salim Khan is widely regarded as one of the most influential screenwriters in Indian cinema. Along with Javed Akhtar, he wrote several iconic films including Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don. Fans and well wishers across the country continue to pray for his speedy recovery.