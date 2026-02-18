Salim Khan’s health update: ‘Suffered brain haemorrhage, still on ventilator’

Mumbai: In a major relief for the Khan family and millions of fans, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is now stable and expected to be taken off ventilator support soon. The 90-year-old writer was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after his health suddenly deteriorated. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and placed on ventilator support.

Doctors treating Salim Khan have now issued the first official medical update, bringing much-needed reassurance to the family and well-wishers.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, a doctor attending to him said in Hindi, “Unko brain haemorrhage hua tha, jo humne theek kar diya hai. Koi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai. Kuch der mein ya kal subah tak hum unko ventilator se hata denge.” (He suffered a brain haemorrhage which has been treated. There is no need for surgery. He will be taken off the ventilator either later today or by tomorrow morning.)

“There was no surgery performer, it was just a procedure,” the doctor said.

The update has come as a huge relief for the Khan family and fans who have been anxiously waiting for news since Tuesday.

Salman Khan’s video leaves fans concerned

On Tuesday night, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted leaving the hospital after visiting his father. Though he maintained composure in front of the media, he appeared visibly disturbed. In one of the videos captured by paparazzi, Salman was seen closing his eyes while seated inside his car, seemingly offering a silent prayer.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing the treatment, confirmed that Salim Khan was brought to the hospital by the family doctor in the early morning hours. Emergency care was initiated immediately, following which he was shifted to the ICU. A team of specialists including a neurologist, cardiologist and neurosurgeon attended to him.

Other family members, including Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, were also seen visiting the hospital.

Salim Khan, who co-wrote iconic films such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Trishul with Javed Akhtar, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most influential writers. His improving condition has brought hope and relief to the film industry and his admirers across the country.