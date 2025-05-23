Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is always in the spotlight—whether it’s his cool fashion, powerful movies, or even viral memes! He has a special way of grabbing attention, and fans just can’t stop talking about him. And now, he’s gone viral again for a surprising reason!

Allu Arjun’s Driving Video Goes Viral

A latest video of Allu Arjun driving his luxurious Range Rover into his home is trending online. While taking the car inside, he accidentally drove a little over the footpath and struggled a bit while turning and parking the car.

This simple moment turned into a meme fest on social media, especially on X (Twitter), where users made funny comparisons with Salman Khan’s old “footpath” meme and many are labelling him as ‘Bhoi’s brother’. Once again, Allu Arjun is all over the internet!

A Look Into His Fancy Car Collection

Allu Arjun is one of the richest actors in Tollywood and loves luxury cars. His car collection is super impressive. It includes:

Range Rover Vogue

Hummer H2

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

Jaguar XJL

Mercedes-Benz GLE & GLS

BMW X6

And his famous “Falcon” vanity van

After Pushpa 2, What’s Next?

After the massive success of “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, Allu Arjun has become a national craze. His acting, style, and mass appeal have made him one of India’s biggest stars. Now, all eyes are on his next big project!

The Big Budget Movie with Atlee – “AA22xA6”

Allu Arjun is teaming up with Atlee, the blockbuster director of “Jawan”, for a new movie called “AA22xA6”. This film is already creating a buzz because of its huge budget—around Rs. 600-700 crores!

People are excited to see this combo. It’s said to be a sci-fi action film, and there are rumors that Allu Arjun will be seen in three different roles!