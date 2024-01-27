Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar tweet in support of Munawar Faruqui?

Mumbai: With the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale just a day away, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch, and one contestant, in particular, who is dominating social media conversations is Munawar Faruqui. As one of the top 5 finalists, Munawar has been garnering overwhelming support from both the audience and celebrities ahead of the finale night that is on Sunday, January 28.

Munawar’s popularity is evident on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he is trending prominently. Recently, an edited tweet purportedly from Shah Rukh Khan expressing support for Munawar went viral, sparking a frenzy among fans, even though it was later confirmed to be a fake one.

To create more hype ahead of the finale, Munawar’s dedicated fan base has taken to making tweets from Bollywood celebrities go viral on Instagram. After SRK, edited tweets of other superstars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff are going viral. Even though they are not authentic but have been created and edited by fans to add to the excitement surrounding the finale.

Relevant to mention here that Munawar Faruqui is leading all polls on social media, consistently leading with the highest number of votes. With the grand finale just around the corner, Munawar’s strong fan base suggests he might clinch the Bigg Boss 17 title with an impressive vote count.

The final results, however, will be unveiled tomorrow during the highly anticipated grand finale event.

