Salman Khan and Afghanistan – A connection you never knew about

Salman’s next film Sikandar will release on Eid 2025

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 19th March 2025 5:42 pm IST
X
Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been busy filming his action movie Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. After months of shooting, he finished the film and surprised fans with a clean-shaven look.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Fans were quick to react to his new style. Some loved it, while others felt sad seeing him without his beard. Many also noticed that his sharp features and dressing style resemble his Afghani roots.

Salman Khan’s clean-shaven look after Sikandar wrap leaves fans concerned: ‘Our childhood hero is getting old’ !!
byu/IndianByBrain inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans React to His New Look

Many fans shared their thoughts online:

MS Creative School

“Bhai’s beard is turning white (crying emoji).”

“Our childhood hero is getting older.”

“Bhaijaan was handsome before, still is, and always will be!”

“He looks just like his father, Salim Khan.”

“The most beautiful man in the world, Salman Khan.”

Salman Khan’s Afghani Connection

Some fans wondered if the actor has Afghani roots. The answer is yes!

Salman Khan's family gets fresh death threats
Salim Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman’s great-grandfather, Anwar Khan, was a Pathan from Afghanistan who moved to Bhopal. He worked in the British Indian Army. His grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, became a senior police officer in Indore.

Though his ancestors were Pashtuns, Bhaijaan was raised in a mixed-culture family. His father, Salim Khan, is Muslim, and his mother, Salma Khan (formerly Sushila Charak), is a Dogra Rajput.

Afghanistan has always loved Bollywood. Many Afghans even learned Hindi by watching Indian movies. Salman Khan has a huge fan base there.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Salman’s next film Sikandar will release on Eid 2025. Fans can’t wait to see him back in action! What do you think of his new look? Let us know!

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 19th March 2025 5:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button