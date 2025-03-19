Salman Khan and Afghanistan – A connection you never knew about

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been busy filming his action movie Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. After months of shooting, he finished the film and surprised fans with a clean-shaven look.

Fans were quick to react to his new style. Some loved it, while others felt sad seeing him without his beard. Many also noticed that his sharp features and dressing style resemble his Afghani roots.

Fans React to His New Look

Many fans shared their thoughts online:

“Bhai’s beard is turning white (crying emoji).”

“Our childhood hero is getting older.”

“Bhaijaan was handsome before, still is, and always will be!”

“He looks just like his father, Salim Khan.”

“The most beautiful man in the world, Salman Khan.”

Salman Khan’s Afghani Connection

Some fans wondered if the actor has Afghani roots. The answer is yes!

Salim Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman’s great-grandfather, Anwar Khan, was a Pathan from Afghanistan who moved to Bhopal. He worked in the British Indian Army. His grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, became a senior police officer in Indore.

Though his ancestors were Pashtuns, Bhaijaan was raised in a mixed-culture family. His father, Salim Khan, is Muslim, and his mother, Salma Khan (formerly Sushila Charak), is a Dogra Rajput.

Afghanistan has always loved Bollywood. Many Afghans even learned Hindi by watching Indian movies. Salman Khan has a huge fan base there.

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Salman’s next film Sikandar will release on Eid 2025. Fans can’t wait to see him back in action! What do you think of his new look? Let us know!