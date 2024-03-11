Salman Khan and his upcoming Eid release, movie details

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan does everything to create a festive vibe for his millions of fans during movie releases. Despite critics’ opinions, his fan base passionately embraces his films and showers him with unwavering love.

As he faced a recent struggle at the box office with Tiger 3, Salman Khan is now taking a deliberate approach to his next project, emphasizing quality over haste. Reportedly, he has engaged in discussions with several South Indian directors and ultimately selected Tamil maestro AR Murugadoss for his upcoming venture.

The eagerly anticipated film is none other than the sequel to the blockbuster Kick, aptly titled Kick 2. Set to commence filming in May this year, the sequel is eyeing a grand Eid 2025 weekend release. While an official announcement is pending, insiders reveal that prolific producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously helmed Kick, will be bankrolling this project.

Salman Khan, thrilled by the recent narration of the movie, is eager to reprise his role as the charismatic Devil in Kick 2. With script supervision by both Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, other projects take a back seat as the duo focuses wholeheartedly on bringing Kick 2 to life. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on this exciting Bollywood saga!