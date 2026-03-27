Mumbai: A massive box office clash seems to be brewing for Eid 2027, and fans are already excited. If reports are anything to go by, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and pan-India star Prabhas could lock horns with their big-ticket films during the festive season.

Eid releases have always been closely associated with Salman Khan, who has built a strong tradition of entertaining fans during the festival. While he missed a few years, the actor now appears to be gearing up for a grand return.

Salman Khan, Vamshi Paidipally’s project

Salman is set to begin shooting for a new high-scale action entertainer backed by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally from April 14. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale, with reports suggesting the construction of a “mini-city” set in Goregaon to shoot major action sequences. The makers are reportedly eyeing an Eid 2027 release.

MASS COMBO INCOMING… 🥵🔥



SALMAN KHAN 🤝 VAMSHI PAIDIPALLY 🤝 DIL RAJU FILM.



Joining hands for an high octane Action-packed drama.. 💥 BHAI ka LINEUP is getting bigger.. pic.twitter.com/oYxSEp2ebR — Mohammed Sohail ♐ (@ItsSohailM) March 6, 2026

This development comes after his much-anticipated military drama Maatrubhumi was pushed from its original April 17 schedule due to unforeseen circumstances, including the sudden demise of actor Prashant Tamang, which left portions of the film incomplete. Reshoots for the project are currently underway.

Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s project

On the other hand, Prabhas’ upcoming action thriller Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is also positioned as a major pan-India release. The film, which features Prabhas in the role of a police officer alongside Tripti Dimri, is planned as a multilingual release across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

PRABHAS – SANDEEP REDDY VANGA – BHUSHAN KUMAR: 'SPIRIT' FIRST LOOK OUT NOW… After the smashing success of #KabirSingh and #Animal, producer #BhushanKumar and director #SandeepReddyVanga reunite for #Spirit, headlined by #Prabhas.



Mounted as a massive pan-world entertainer,… pic.twitter.com/Toura7aiof — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2025

While it is currently scheduled for March 5, 2027, industry buzz suggests a possible alignment with the Eid window, setting up a potential clash.

If both films arrive around the same time, Eid 2027 could turn into one of the biggest box office battles in recent years, with fans of both stars eagerly waiting to see who takes the lead.

With two massive projects and equally strong fan bases, the stage seems set for a blockbuster showdown. The only question now is, which film are you most excited to watch?