Salman Khan announces grand finale date of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is set to close its curtains soon. Fans are curious to know everything about the finale including the date, finalists and more. It was recently reported that the ongoing season will conclude in the last week of January and there will be no extension this year.

And now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan revealed that the much-anticipated grand finale is set to take place on Sunday, January 28. He announced it during his conversation with the contestants.

Top 9 Contestants

Aoora became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. So, after his eviction, the top 9 contestants left in the show are –

Abhishek Kumar

Ayesha Khan

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Munawar Faruqui

Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya

Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain

Mannara Chopra

The competition has intensified and all contestants are now vying for a spot in the final showdown.

Fans, buzzing with excitement, are speculating on which contestants will make it to the finale. With only three weeks left until the grand finale, viewers can anticipate thrilling updates in the upcoming episode, including the eagerly awaited family week and challenging ticket to finale tasks. As the clock ticks down, the BB 17 journey heads towards an epic conclusion on January 28. Let the countdown begin!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.