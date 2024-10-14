Salman Khan arrives at Baba Siddique’s house surrounded by heavy security

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived at the house of the slain politician Baba Siddique on Sunday amid heavy security.

The superstar was captured in the lenses of media personnel stationed outside Baba’s house. Dressed in a green shirt, and pants, Salman looked worn out owing to the back-breaking pressure and the death of his dear friend.

He was surrounded by heavy on-ground security with security personnel forming a human chain around him to keep the potential threats out of the superstar’s radius. Salman quickly sat in his black armoured luxury SUV. His head of security, Shera was also seen along with Salman as the latter sat at the back of the car before they zipped off with a Mumbai police vehicle trailing the convoy.

Salman Khan at Baba Siddique's home looks very emotional.



Salman Khan came with the full security after Lawrence bishnoi's message.#BabaSiddique #salmankhan #LawrenceBishnoi "Dawood" pic.twitter.com/axx93h3agX — Dinesh Verma (@DineshVerm1988) October 13, 2024

Media reports have stated that Salman, who rushed to Lilavati hospital on Saturday leaving the ‘Bigg Boss’ shoot after the news of Baba’s murder, is having sleepless nights after the politician’s murder.

Baba, who held the Bandra constituency where Salman resides with his family, was very close to the Hindi film fraternity.

He was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties. It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique’s party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.

Meanwhile, two of the three assailants in Baba’s murder have been nabbed by Mumbai police. The third gunman still remains at large. The police have also released the pictures of the assailants as the search for the third murderer and the investigation on the case gain momentum.