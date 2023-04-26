Salman Khan, Asim Riaz to star in a movie together, details here

Mumbai: One of the most influential actors in the Indian entertainment industry Salman Khan is known for his knack for discovering and promoting new talent in the industry. Over the years, he has launched many aspiring actors and actresses through his films, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and make a mark in the industry. Salman has been instrumental in giving opportunities to several newcomers and has played a significant role in shaping their careers. He recently launched Shehnaaz Gill in Bollywood with his currently-running film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

And now, if the latest news reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is set to bring onboard another popular Bigg Boss face Asim Riaz in Hindi films. Yes, you read that right! Asim and Bhaijaan are set to screen space for the first time in Kick 2 and fans are already going gaga over the news.

According to Free Press Journal, Asim has been offered a pivotal role in the upcoming Salman Khan film. The report quoted a source close to Asim saying, “The film will release in 2024 and an official announcement about Asim’s role in the film will be made soon.”

The news of Asim’s inclusion in the cast has created a buzz in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. Asim’s fans are overjoyed with the news and are eagerly waiting to see him share screen space with Salman Khan.

Asim Riaz gained massive popularity in 2019 after participating in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show, losing out to late actor Siddharth Shukla. Apart from his stint in Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz has also worked in the Indian film industry. He made his big-screen debut back in 2014 with the Varun Dhawan starrer, Main Tera Hero.