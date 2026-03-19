Salman Khan drops new song from ‘Maatrubhumi’ ahead of Eid 

Mumbai: After teasing audiences with the first glimpse of the song Chand Dekh Lena, Salman Khan Films has now dropped the full version of the song ahead of Eid.

Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, the song beautifully weaves in the emotional significance of the moon, an element deeply rooted in both Eid and Karwa Chauth.

While the sighting of the moon marks celebration and togetherness during Eid, it also symbolises love, longing, and faith during Karwa Chauth, further making the song a poignant blend of two traditions connected by emotion and hope.Chand Dekh Lena, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, is touted as a classic Bollywood rendition of love and longing.

The song captures the emotional reality of relationships shaped by a soldier’s duty.The visuals of the song show Chitrangada Singh’s character waiting with quiet resilience for her husband, played by Salman Khan, who returns home after serving at the border.

Adding a refreshing musical touch, Salman Khan has also used the song to introduce fresh voices.“Chand Dekh Lena” is sung by young talents like Indian Idol fame Nihal Tauro, known for his popular spiritual bhajans and kirtans, along with Ankona Mukherjee.

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film was recently retitled ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’.

‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director.

The film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.