Salman Khan fan buys Rs 1.72 lakh tickets for Sikandar release

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s new movie Sikandar is finally here, and fans are super excited. The film released on March 30, 2025, just in time for Eid and Gudi Padwa. But one fan from Rajasthan took things to the next level.

One Fan’s Big Surprise

Kuldeep Kaswan, a big fan of Salman Khan, bought 800 tickets worth Rs. 1.72 lakh and gave them away for free. A video of him handing out tickets went viral on social media. When people asked if Salman Khan or his team paid for it, Kuldeep said no. He did it all by himself and mentioned he has done similar things before too.

Not His First Time

Kuldeep also gave away Being Human clothes worth Rs. 6.35 lakh on Salman’s birthday. He said buying from the brand helps support education and healthcare. “Instead of buying from other places, why not support something good?” he shared.

About the Movie

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Patil, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj. Advance bookings have crossed 1 lakh tickets already, and it’s expected to make a big opening at the box office.