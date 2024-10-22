Salman Khan gets marriage proposal from Bigg Boss 18 contestant

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the heartthrob of millions, has been ruling the industry for over three decades. Despite his immense success and popularity, his personal life has always been the curious topic among fans, with one burning question on everyone’s minds: when will he get married?

Salman’s love life has often made headlines, with the media linking him to various actresses and models over the years. However, the actor, now in his late 50s, has remained tight-lipped about his relationships, fueling curiosity. Still regarded as one of India’s most eligible bachelors, his fans eagerly await news of his marriage.

And now, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey made a bold move during a recent episode of the reality show. In a light-hearted moment, Chaahat openly proposed to Salman Khan on national television, leaving both the housemates and the audience in splits.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked Chaahat about the qualities she believes an ideal man should have. In her humorous response, she mentioned, “Sir, he should be fit, go to the gym, and take care of himself like Vivian.” Her response drew laughter from everyone present. Without missing a beat, she went on to confess, “Sir, aap he karlo mujhse shaadi?”

In his signature witty style, Salman responded, “Out of all the qualities you’ve mentioned, I don’t have even one! And especially, your mom and mine definitely won’t get along,” which had everyone in stitches.

On the professional front, Salman Khan remains as busy as ever. He is currently filming Sikandar, where he stars opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are also excited to see him reprise his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey in a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again.