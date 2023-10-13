Salman Khan goes inside Bigg Boss 17 house, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 17 is set to begin from this weekend, Sunday, October 15

Salman Khan goes inside Bigg Boss 17 house, video goes viral
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 sets (Twitter)

Mumbai: Fans are buzzing with excitement as Bigg Boss 17, the popular reality TV show, is set to hit the screens this weekend. From the star-studded contestant list to the intriguing theme of the show, everything has kept fans eagerly waiting for the grand unveiling. Adding to the excitement, the makers have recently released a new promotional video that features none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17 New Promo, House Glimpse

In the newly unveiled promo, Salman Khan, the show’s beloved host, can be seen setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance. The teaser has left fans eager to witness more of the superstar’s charm within the Bigg Boss 17 world.

Additionally, fans were treated to a sneak peek of the luxurious Bigg Boss house. The glimpse revealed a lavish setting that promises to offer contestants an opulent and extravagant living experience.

As the countdown to the much-anticipated show begins, fans can’t wait to see what surprises and entertainment BB 17 has in store for them.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and get ready for an exciting journey into the world of drama, entertainment, and emotions on Bigg Boss 17!

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
