Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just a name, he is an emotion for millions of fans across the globe. From India to the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, his fans eagerly await every opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. The excitement reaches a new level whenever Salman announces a visit, and this time, Qatar is all set to witness the magic of the Dabangg tour.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg tour in Qatar

Salman Khan shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing, “Qatar get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR RELOADED on 14th November 2025 at Asian Town Amphitheatre, DOHA.”

Joining him on stage will be Sunil Grover, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, and Stebin Ben, making it a star-studded affair filled with dance, music, and comedy.

More about Da-Bangg The Tour

Da-Bangg The Tour is a global concert series led by Salman Khan, running successfully since 2017. Known for its high-energy performances, the tour blends Khan’s hit songs with popular Bollywood numbers, choreographed dances, and celebrity appearances.

The “Reloaded” edition recently took fans by storm in Dubai and Jeddah and now it’s set to enthrall audiences in North America and Qatar in 2025.

Fans in Qatar are eagerly counting down the days, ready to witness Salman Khan and his ensemble deliver a memorable, entertainment-packed night.

Are you ready, Qatar?