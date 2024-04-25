Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai court extends 2 accused’s police custody till April 29

Mumbai: The Mumbai Esplanade Court on Thursday extended the police custody of the accused duo in the Salman Khan house firing case by four days till April 29.

The two accused, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both from Bihar and allegedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate L.S. Padhen after their 10-day remand ended on Thursday.

Gupta and Pal had opened indiscriminate fire at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra West at around 5 am on April 14. They were arrested on April 16 from the Pakistan-bordering Kachchh district of Gujarat, within 36 hours after the firing, by the Crime Branch.

The Mumbai Police sought extension of their police custody to unravel the motives and the conspiracy behind the shootout at the Khan residence.

The prosecuting lawyer said that the duo is from Bihar and the police want to find out who was financing them. Also, they had two guns and 40 bullets but had fired only five rounds. While 17 bullets have been recovered so far, the investigators have to trace out the remaining bullets, he said.

The police said they had to access the mobile call records of the two accused and other details of their plans for which additional custody was required.

However, the accused’s lawyer, Amit Mishra, opposed the police saying that his clients were cooperating with the probe, and the police have already recovered the weapons and the ammunition, and hence further custody was not necessary.

After hearing both sides, ACMM Padhen extended the custody of Gupta and Pal by four more days till Monday.