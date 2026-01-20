Hyderabad: The Pushpa franchise has become one of the biggest brands in Indian cinema. With Pushpa 2, the craze reached an all-time high. The film broke almost every major box office record and created a massive impact across India. With this blockbuster, Allu Arjun officially became a pan-India superstar.

Pushpa 2 stayed in theatres for more than two months and enjoyed a historic run. In India, it collected over Rs. 1200 crore net, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in net collections. Worldwide, the film earned more than Rs. 1780 crore gross and narrowly missed beating Baahubali 2’s record.

Pushpa 3 Begins Early Planning

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, reports suggest that Pushpa 3 has quietly entered early pre-production. The makers have reportedly set up an office in Hyderabad where story and screenplay discussions are happening.

Salman Khan Buzz Creates Excitement

The biggest surprise is the rumour around Salman Khan. It is being speculated that Mythri Movie Makers is trying to rope him in for Pushpa 3. He is said to be considered for a powerful character named Sultan, described as a billionaire mastermind. The role is expected to be a cameo that could later lead to a standalone film. However, there is no confirmation or any official announcement on this yet.

The team is not rushing the project and wants to develop a strong and impactful story. Pushpa 3 is expected to show Pushpa Raj returning to reclaim his red sandalwood empire. Allu Arjun will once again team up with director Sukumar.

Mythri Movie Makers is also reportedly producing a separate film starring Salman Khan and directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The shoot is expected to begin in March 2026.