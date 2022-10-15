Salman Khan joins another BIG Telugu movie, details inside

Salman Khan made his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi's Godfather which was released recently.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 15th October 2022 2:27 pm IST
No treat on Eid from Bhaijaan! Actor Salman Khan’s movies are a ritual for his fans to watch during Eid, every year Bhaijaan makes sure he doesn't disappoint his fans. The 3 part of the Tiger Zinda hai franchise ‘Tiger 3’ was all set to release for Eid 2023 but has been postponed to Diwali 2023. The actor posted on his Twitter about the same. It seems the actor is all caught up in his ongoing television reality show “Bigg Boss16” he also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan” on December 30 starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, and Venkatesh Looks like Salman is following Shahrukh’s pattern of releasing movies for Diwali. King Khan is also set to release his much-awaited movie Pathaan in January 2023. It's been a while since the fans have seen both the khans’ on the big screen so, let's hope we get to see them soon.
Salman khan (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Earlier this year, fans of superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan went gaga after the news of him making his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather went viral. His extended cameo alongside Chiru was lauded and loved by south movie buffs. And now, we hear that Sallu Bhai is gearing up for another big Telugu film. Yes, you read that right!

According to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, we might get to see Salman Khan in Tollywood’s highly-anticipated upcoming movie Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun as the male lead. Makers are reportedly in talks with the Tiger 3 star and if everything goes well then movie buffs from the south will get to see Salman and Allu Arjun’s chemistry onscreen for the first time.

Speaking more about Pushpa: The Rule (sequel of Pushpa: The Rise), it is being said that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be replacing Fahad Fazil in the second instalment. Rashmika Mandana will be seen playing the female lead. The most anticipated movie might premiere in cinemas the next year.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 which is slated to hit the screens on Diwali next year. Apart from that, he also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his kitty. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16.

