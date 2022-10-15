Salman Khan joins another BIG Telugu movie, details inside

Hyderabad: Earlier this year, fans of superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan went gaga after the news of him making his Tollywood debut with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather went viral. His extended cameo alongside Chiru was lauded and loved by south movie buffs. And now, we hear that Sallu Bhai is gearing up for another big Telugu film. Yes, you read that right!

According to the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, we might get to see Salman Khan in Tollywood’s highly-anticipated upcoming movie Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun as the male lead. Makers are reportedly in talks with the Tiger 3 star and if everything goes well then movie buffs from the south will get to see Salman and Allu Arjun’s chemistry onscreen for the first time.

Speaking more about Pushpa: The Rule (sequel of Pushpa: The Rise), it is being said that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be replacing Fahad Fazil in the second instalment. Rashmika Mandana will be seen playing the female lead. The most anticipated movie might premiere in cinemas the next year.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 which is slated to hit the screens on Diwali next year. Apart from that, he also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his kitty. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16.