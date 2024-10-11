Salman Khan, Jr NTR to share screen space for first time

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for making special appearances in the movies of his close friends. He’s often called the “Golden Hand” of Bollywood because his presence tends to bring good luck and success to films.

Recently, rumors have been flying around that Salman will make a guest appearance in the upcoming movie War 2, alongside Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

Jr. NTR’s Big Bollywood Debut

War 2 is not just another Bollywood movie. It’s also the Bollywood debut of South Indian star Jr. NTR, who recently had a massive hit with Devara. Fans are eager to see him alongside Bollywood heavyweight Hrithik Roshan. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is halfway through shooting, and excitement is building.

Salman Khan’s Special Role

While the details are still a secret, many believe that Salman Khan will have a key cameo in War 2. Rumors suggest he might play a spy in the movie. If true, Salman’s appearance will make the movie even bigger, and fans are already excited about seeing him on screen with Jr. NTR.

Conclusion: A Movie to Watch Out For

With Salman Khan’s possible cameo and Jr. NTR’s Bollywood debut, War 2 is shaping up to be a blockbuster. Bollywood and Tollywood fans alike are eagerly waiting for more news. If these rumors turn out to be true, War 2 is set to be one of the biggest films of the year!

What’s Next for Salman Khan?

Salman was last seen in the action film Tiger 3, which was released in 2023. He is currently working on his next movie, Sikandar, set to release in 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen.