Salman Khan, Kajal Aggarwal to share screen for 1st time: Reports

Hyderabad: Since getting married, Kajal Aggarwal has been very careful with the movies she chooses. Her last role was in the Tollywood movie Satyabhama, but now there are reports that she might be coming back to Bollywood.

Is Kajal Returning to Bollywood?

After taking a break and being picky about her films, it seems Kajal is ready for Bollywood again. The latest buzz is that Kajal could be a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar. If the reports are true, she will have a key role in Sikandar, which is currently being filmed in Mumbai. The movie is set to release during Eid 2025, and fans are already excited.

Kajal first entered Bollywood in 2004 with a small part in Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… She has also starred in movies like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Mumbai Saga, and Special 26. Although she’s more famous for her work in South Indian cinema, her possible return to Bollywood is making headlines.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is an action-packed movie. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead, and with Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala in charge, the project looks promising. Fans are sure that the movie is in safe hands, as Murugadoss has a history of directing successful films like Ghajini.

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Tamil actor Sathyaraj (famous for his role in Baahubali) will have a significant role in the movie. Pratik Patil Babbar is playing the main villain, and after a few flops, he’s hoping this movie will help him make a big comeback.

The buzz is that Salman will be shooting for Sikandar in Hyderabad soon. and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates. With Salman’s massive following, the movie is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year.