Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s cute KWK moments win fans over

Mumbai: Some Bollywood pairings need neither a new film nor a romantic song to get fans talking. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor simply sharing a couch seems to do the trick! Their moments on Koffee With Karan 9 have fans revisiting their chemistry, with some playing matchmaker for the longtime friends.

Karisma joined Salman for a special appearance in the opening episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, which premiered on October 14. While Salman’s conversation with the host offered plenty to discuss, his reunion with Karisma brought a dose of nostalgia for viewers.

Their cute moments together have prompted fans to ship them, taking the conversation beyond their much-loved screen pairing. For audiences who grew up watching the two, seeing them together again is reason enough to wish for another collaboration.

The affection for this jodi has a long history. Salman and Karisma starred together in films including Biwi No. 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Chal Mere Bhai. Their latest appearance brings that familiar pairing back into the spotlight, this time away from a film set.

During the episode, Karisma also revisited their shooting days, recalling an occasion when Salman objected to her outfit for a song and asked her to change before continuing the shoot. The anecdote added another glimpse into their longstanding equation.

For now, the matchmaking remains a fan wish. But their KWK reunion does leave a question for filmmakers: is it time to bring Salman and Karisma together on the big screen again?