Salman Khan kisses Aishwarya Rai in UNSEEN viral photos from 90s

Mumbai: Some previously unseen photos of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have been surfacing online, sending fans and the media into a frenzy. The photos, which appear to be from their time together in the late 1990s and early 2000s, have reignited public interest in their past relationship.

The first romantic image shows Salman Khan planting a kiss on Aishwarya’s cheeks and Aish is seen seated in the car. The second pic shows the actress blushing and laughing her heart out looking at Salman. The viral pictures were shared by Salman’s fan page on Instagram.

Fans have taken to comments to share their excitement and nostalgia.

One fan commented, “He wanted to marry but she was after her career.”

Another fan wrote, “he isn’t unlucky. She escaped and she was lucky. Don’t go by these lovey dovey pictures. You can not imagine some one’s rage and anger intensity when a person is drunk or in anger. It’s better to get away from a person who beats you. Love is not this. This isn’t love it’s obsession.”

“Timing was bad for both… He wanted to get married after becoming a superstar and she wanted to be a superstar,” a third one commented.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Reddit)

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, both icons in their own right, were once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. Their on-screen pairing in the 1999 blockbuster “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” was widely celebrated, and their off-screen relationship was the subject of much media attention. However, their relationship ended on a sour note, leading to a highly publicized breakup in 2002.

The newly surfaced photos have brought back memories of their time together, sparking discussions among fans especially when there are reports and rumours of trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage.