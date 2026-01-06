Hyderabad: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, is known for his larger-than-life characters and mass appeal. With a career spanning decades, he continues to dominate the film industry, captivating audiences with his charm and versatility. His upcoming film Battle of Galwan, a war drama based on true events, is generating a lot of buzz, and it’s set to release on April 17, 2026. However, amidst his busy schedule, Salman is already looking at his next exciting project.

A New Collaboration: Salman Khan and Raj & DK

In a fresh turn of events, Salman Khan is reportedly in talks with the talented filmmaker duo, Raj and DK, who are famous for their hit projects like The Family Man and Farzi. The discussions are still in the early stages, but sources confirm that the project in question is an action-comedy, a genre that aligns perfectly with Salman’s on-screen persona.

“Salman Khan has heard the basic idea and has shown interest in it. It’s an action-comedy, but it will also present Khan in a slightly different space,” a source told Pinkvilla. However, the superstar has yet to give his final approval.

What’s in Store for Fans?

If everything falls into place, this collaboration could offer fans something new and exciting. Salman is known for his mass action films, but this project promises to showcase him in a different light, combining humor with high-octane action.

With Raj and DK’s unique storytelling style, this film could bring a fresh vibe to Salman’s usual filmography. While the project is still in the discussion phase, if Salman gives the green light, production could begin by the end of 2026. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new venture, hoping to see Salman Khan in a refreshing and entertaining role, crafted by the talented Raj and DK team.