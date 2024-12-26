Salman Khan likely to quit BB hosting seat after Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who has become the face of Bigg Boss over the past decade, continues to dominate the hosting duties for Bigg Boss 18. His presence on the show has garnered immense popularity, making him synonymous with the reality TV series. With his magnetic charisma, Salman has been able to attract millions of viewers across the country and maintain Bigg Boss’ status as one of India’s most-watched shows.

However, this season, fans have noticed a shift in Salman Khan’s usual dynamic with the contestants. His engagement with the housemates seems less enthusiastic than in previous seasons, with fewer moments of interaction and less of the signature “roasting” that viewers have come to love. This change in his hosting style has sparked much debate among his loyal fanbase.

Is This Salman Khan’s Final Season?

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan (Image Source: X)

The latest buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 18 suggests that this may be Salman Khan’s final season as the show’s host. A tweet from Glam Word Talks has fueled these speculations, claiming that Bigg Boss 18 could mark the end of his long-running association with the show.

– This is #SalmanKhan’s last season as the host of #BiggBoss so his birthday will be celebrated at a grand level with a journey video and his family members



Salman Khan’s birthday will be celebrated with a grand segment in the upcoming weekend ka vaar, including his journey video and appearances from his family members, including his brothers and nephews, Arhaan and Nirvaan.

While these rumors have set social media abuzz, it is not the first time that such speculation has surfaced. Every season, similar claims have been made, only for Salman Khan to return and silence the rumors with his iconic hosting.

Given the massive fan following he has and the integral role he plays in Bigg Boss, it remains to be seen if this season will truly mark his final one.

Only time will tell whether Salman Khan will return to host Bigg Boss 19. For now, all eyes are on the current season, and fans will continue to enjoy every moment with Bhaijaan.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out who will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 18 house this week!