Salman Khan likely to say NO to Bigg Boss 18 hosting duties

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to capture the attention of TV audiences with its drama-filled episodes. Fans are now curious to know whether Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Rumors are swirling that Salman Khan might skip hosting the show’s weekend segments amid personal and security concerns. The death of Baba Siddique, a close associate of the actor, has reportedly left Bhaijaan in shock. Adding to the uncertainty, recent threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have heightened security concerns around the actor.

While there is no official confirmation from the show’s producers, gossip mills suggest that Salman might miss hosting duties this week and potentially the following week as well. The news has left fans eager to see who will step in if Salman takes a break.

If the rumors turn out to be true, one from the big names — Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor or Karan Johar could fill in for the weekend episodes. Each of them has hosted Bigg Boss in the past.

Let’s wait and see.

