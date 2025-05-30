Mumbai: Salman Khan, also known as Bhaijaan of Bollywood, has given us many hit movies like Wanted, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He is one of the biggest stars in India, loved for his action roles and strong screen presence. But recently, his film Sikandar didn’t do well at the box office. Even with a lot of promotion, the movie failed to connect with the audience.

Salman Khan in Talks with Malayalam Director

Now, Salman is planning something new and exciting. He is in early talks with Mahesh Narayanan, a well-known director from Malayalam cinema. They may work together on a big action thriller. Mahesh has made great films like Take Off, CU Soon, and Malik. This new movie could be his first Hindi film as a director. Salman liked the story idea and might listen to the full script soon.

Alvira Khan to Produce the Movie

Salman’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri will produce this movie under their banner Reel Life Productions. If Salman agrees, the film might start shooting by the end of 2025 or early 2026. It is said that this script is Mahesh Narayanan’s most commercial film so far, different from his usual serious style.

What is Salman Doing Right Now?

At the moment, Salman is preparing for a war movie based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He will play Colonel Santosh Babu, an Indian Army officer who died in the line of duty. The film will start shooting in July and finish by November. After that, he may move forward with the Malayalam director’s project.