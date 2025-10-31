Salman Khan meets CM Revanth Reddy: focus on Telangana rising

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Their meeting focused on the state’s growth story and the vision behind the campaign “Telangana Rising.”

Salman Khan appreciated the rapid development happening in Telangana, especially in technology, infrastructure, and cultural promotion. He praised the Chief Minister’s leadership and said that Telangana is becoming one of India’s most progressive states.

Revanth Reddy thanked the actor for his kind words and spoke about how cinema and culture are vital parts of Telangana’s identity. He said that stars like Salman Khan can help promote the state’s image across India and abroad.

The two also discussed the possibility of working together in areas like film promotion, tourism, and investment. Revanth Reddy expressed his plans to make Telangana a top destination for filmmakers and investors.

Their meeting highlighted how entertainment and development can go hand in hand. For Hyderabadis, this is another proud moment as the state continues to attract national attention. With Salman Khan’s support and Revanth Reddy’s vision, “Telangana Rising” seems ready to make a mark not just in India, but global.