Salman Khan opens Koffee With Karan season 9, watch new promo

Mumbai: What a perfect way to end a show that has given Bollywood some of its most memorable celebrity moments. Salman Khan is all set to kick off the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, with JioHotstar confirming the superstar as the first guest through a new promo. For the unversed, Bhaijaan is returning to the iconic show after 10 years.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the popular celebrity chat show will return on October 14, marking the beginning of its final chapter after years of candid conversations, controversies and entertaining celebrity revelations.

JioHotstar shared the promo on social media with the caption, “You don’t start the final Koffee without Bhai”. While Salman’s appearance in the season opener has been confirmed, further details about the episode are yet to be revealed.

Koffee With Karan bids goodbye with Season 9

Confirming that the ninth edition will be the show’s last, Karan Johar said in a statement that the show had been an extraordinary part of his life, giving him friendships, memories, moments of madness and its fair share of controversies.

He also thanked viewers for laughing with the show, debating it, trolling it and continuing to return for another cup of Koffee.

“Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right,” Karan said, adding that the final season is his way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude and love.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will begin streaming on JioHotstar’s Peacock Hub on October 14. New episodes will be available every Wednesday at 9 pm.